Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 518,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LADR. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LADR

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.