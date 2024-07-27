Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.
Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 518,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
