Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $71.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,882. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.