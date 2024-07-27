Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 6,490,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 372,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

