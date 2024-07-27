Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.43. 1,449,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,187. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

View Our Latest Report on LAZ

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.