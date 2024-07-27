LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.72. Approximately 53,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 13,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

The stock has a market cap of $149.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

The LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US stocks selected by multiple factors. The fund employs a risk overlay to overweight money-market securities during riskier periods.

