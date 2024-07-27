Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.70.

NYSE LEA opened at $121.31 on Friday. Lear has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,611,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $5,847,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 307.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Lear by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

