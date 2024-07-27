Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Learning Technologies Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

About Learning Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.