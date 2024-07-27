Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.500-20.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $19.50-20.25 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE LII opened at $572.83 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $334.53 and a 52 week high of $583.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $530.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.43.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lennox International

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.