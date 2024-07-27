Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Lennox International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.500-20.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $19.50-20.25 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Up 5.0 %

Lennox International stock traded up $27.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $572.80. 476,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $334.53 and a 1 year high of $583.42.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.62.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

