Leon Coetzer Acquires 625,000 Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) insider Leon Coetzer acquired 625,000 shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($48,499.74).

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON JLP opened at GBX 6.34 ($0.08) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.90 ($0.12). The company has a market capitalization of £188.93 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

