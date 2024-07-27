Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.09

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $10.19. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 238,220 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on LILA. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 652,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 304.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

