LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.44 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

