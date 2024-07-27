LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $40.18 on Friday. LKQ has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,234,000 after buying an additional 656,883 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LKQ by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after acquiring an additional 977,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LKQ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,690,000 after acquiring an additional 626,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,775,000 after acquiring an additional 111,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

