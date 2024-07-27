LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92. LKQ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,164. LKQ has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

