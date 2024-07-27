Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Announces Dividend

About Logansport Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

