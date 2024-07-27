LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Trading Down 4.6%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 6,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LondonMetric Property
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.