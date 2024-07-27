LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Trading Down 4.6%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 6,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

