LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $255.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $243.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.55.

LPL Financial stock opened at $221.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.42 and a 200 day moving average of $261.65.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 54.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after purchasing an additional 738,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in LPL Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,011,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

