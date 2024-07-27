Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

Shares of Macquarie Group stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.16. 5,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.01. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.70.

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.5252 per share. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.28%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

