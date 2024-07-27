Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGYR opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.28. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

