Mantle Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mantle has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $108.32 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001199 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.83632577 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $120,548,875.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

