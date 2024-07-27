Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 83.39% and a net margin of 70.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

