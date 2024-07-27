Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Marine Products Price Performance

NYSE:MPX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 34,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,594. The company has a market cap of $369.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

