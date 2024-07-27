Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Marine Products Price Performance

NYSE:MPX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,594. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $369.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

