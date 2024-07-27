MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 2.6%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. 76,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 139,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKTW

MarketWise Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.48.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. MarketWise had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 103,304 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $163,220.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,584.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 414.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,570 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.