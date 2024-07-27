Martin Brand Sells 59,996 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 59,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,430 ($121.96), for a total transaction of £5,657,622.80 ($7,317,153.13).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 22nd, Martin Brand sold 57,488 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,444 ($122.14), for a total transaction of £5,429,166.72 ($7,021,684.84).
  • On Friday, July 19th, Martin Brand sold 14,404 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,415 ($121.77), for a total transaction of £1,356,136.60 ($1,753,927.32).
  • On Monday, July 15th, Martin Brand sold 27,034 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,442 ($122.12), for a total transaction of £2,552,550.28 ($3,301,280.76).
  • On Friday, July 12th, Martin Brand sold 154,578 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,434 ($122.01), for a total transaction of £14,582,888.52 ($18,860,435.23).
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 66,852 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,234 ($119.43), for a total transaction of £6,173,113.68 ($7,983,851.11).
  • On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($120.21), for a total transaction of £8,112,954.85 ($10,492,698.98).
  • On Friday, July 5th, Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($120.47), for a total transaction of £1,783,356.75 ($2,306,462.43).
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($119.88), for a total transaction of £2,269,700.03 ($2,935,463.05).
  • On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($120.72), for a total transaction of £2,592,238.48 ($3,352,610.55).
  • On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($118.34), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,694,712,895.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 1.1 %

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 9,478 ($122.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6,969.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,374.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,213.63. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,784 ($100.67) and a fifty-two week high of £110.80 ($143.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($142.27) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.49) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,347 ($107.95).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSEG

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.