Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 340.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 376,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $29,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $122,144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $78,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Masco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Masco by 967.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after buying an additional 376,506 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after buying an additional 254,040 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. 3,007,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

