Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.200 EPS.
Masco Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of MAS stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. Masco has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Masco Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.
