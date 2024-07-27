McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $251.64 and last traded at $252.52. Approximately 964,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,455,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.57.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $321,449,000 after acquiring an additional 89,671 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

