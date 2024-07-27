McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
McPhy Energy Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.
About McPhy Energy
McPhy Energy SA provides hydrogen production and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; hydrogen storage and transportation solutions; and fuel cell systems. It also develops hydrogen stations, and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.
