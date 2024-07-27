Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Shares Down 4.4%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.15. Approximately 20,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 50,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.96 million. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.2462006 earnings per share for the current year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

