MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Plans Dividend of $0.10

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
MEG stock opened at C$27.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$22.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. Analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
