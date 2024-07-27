Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Shares Down 0.3%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.14 and last traded at C$17.24. Approximately 356,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 196,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.29.
Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.33.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
