Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.61. 3,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 9,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

