Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.14 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.14 million and approximately $759,265.56 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

