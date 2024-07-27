Metahero Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.02 million and $790,770.56 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

