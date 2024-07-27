MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.91 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $49.41 or 0.00071896 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $280.97 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,633.98 or 0.99864524 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 48.5494431 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $12,415,193.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

