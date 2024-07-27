Metropolitan Bank’s (MCB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $67.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

MCB stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $614.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. acquired 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $46,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,805. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

