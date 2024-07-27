MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 141,741 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $69,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFM remained flat at $5.37 during trading on Friday. 62,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

