Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 425.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,962 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of Microchip Technology worth $123,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,795,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,388,000 after acquiring an additional 891,297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

MCHP stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,401. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

