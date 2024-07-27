Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Midland States Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of MSBI stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $24.01. 154,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $515.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $120.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $85,848.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

