Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52), Zacks reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of MSBI traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 154,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $515.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $264,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Articles

