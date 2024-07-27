Minster Financial Corp. (MTFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Minster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Minster Financial stock remained flat at $66.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62. Minster Financial has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Get Minster Financial alerts:

Minster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Minster Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Minster Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market products; certificates of deposits; and health savings and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Minster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.