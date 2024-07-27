Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Shares Down 1.1%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UNGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.84 and last traded at C$15.92. 245,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 84,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

