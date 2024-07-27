Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 340 ($4.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
