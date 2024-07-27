Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 340 ($4.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 2.8 %

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.07) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 315.50 ($4.08). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 262.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,500.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.