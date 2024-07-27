Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 953.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $1,842,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,254,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,883,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $1,842,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,254,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,883,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,661,337 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.96. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.