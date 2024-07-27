Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 19.5 %

MHK traded up $26.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,436,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.97. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $162.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

