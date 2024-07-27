Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $361.81

Shares of Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 361.81 ($4.68) and traded as low as GBX 333.50 ($4.31). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 349 ($4.51), with a volume of 399,227 shares trading hands.

Molten Ventures Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of £695.42 million, a P/E ratio of -355.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 362.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.51.

About Molten Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.