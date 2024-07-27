Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells $2,665,213.90 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $821.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $891.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $804.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $719.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.