Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Monro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monro by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Monro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 32.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Monro stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $310.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

Monro Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.