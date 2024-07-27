Moonriver Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.10 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $10.99 or 0.00016004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $99.56 million and $4.10 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,445,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,057,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

